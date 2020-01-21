The injured trio of Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be turning to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and training under India’s assistant trainer Yogesh Parmar as part of rehabilitation process, IANS reported on Tuesday.

The Indian team left for New Zealand on Monday and although Parmar was supposed to travel with the team he decided to stay back to oversee and help Pandya, Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar regain fitness over the next 10-15 days at the NCA.

“Parmar didn’t take the flight to New Zealand as he was asked to stay back at the academy and work with the three India players over the next 10-odd days. Parmar staying at the NCA makes it easier for the players as well because he has closely monitored the progress made by both Pandya and Bhuvneshwar and knows their medical history well. He was accompanying both for their surgeries,” the news agency quoted a source as saying.

Parmar has been monitoring Bhuvneshwar and Pandya in their rehab. Pandya was making steady progress and was in fact in contention to be named in India’s squads for the New Zealand tour. However, the allrounder was believed to have not regained full fitness and his participation remains in doubt.

As for Bhuvneshwar, he travelled to London on January 9 and underwent a successful sports hernia surgery on January 11. He had been at the NCA on and off post the World Cup, looking to gain 100 per cent fitness. But the experts at the academy failed to spot the hernia despite conducting a number of tests and just two games into his return to the national side against West Indies Bhuvneshwar started complaining of discomfort.

Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of India’s full-fledged tour of New Zealand on Tuesday owing to the shoulder injury he sustained while fielding in India’s series-claiming win the third ODI against Australia at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore on Sunday.

Though there is no official confirmation from the BCCI, a report in the Mumbai Mirror states that the Dhawan will not be part of the Indian team travelling to New Zealand in two batches (Monday night and Tuesday Night).

The incident occurred in the fifth over after Dhawan dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region before hurting his shoulder. Dhawan could visibly be seen in pain and was taken off the field.