Injured Ravindra Jadeja May Miss CSK's Remaining Games in IPL 2022: Report

Mumbai: With Chennai Super Kings still in the race for a playoffs spot, Ravindra Jadeja’s injury would come as a major setback for the franchise. Jadeja, who picked up an upper body injury during CSK’s game against RCB, missed the game against RCB which Chennai won. As per a report in The Times of India, Jadeja is set to miss the remaining matches of CSK. According to the report, CSK monitored the injury closely over the past couple of days but it has not improved much.