Prithvi Shaw has been pulled out midway through Mumbai’s ongoing Ranji Trophy fixture against Karnataka at the Bandra Kurla Complex, due to what is now being reported as a rotator cuff injury. To assess the extent of the damage, Shaw has been taken to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, Mumbai coach Vinayak Samant confirmed.

“He underwent an MRI scan last evening in Mumbai, and the reports confirmed a labral tear,” Mumbai coach Vinayak Samant told ESPNcricinfo. “He’s in a lot of pain and is headed to Bangalore to meet the NCA physios. They will assess him and decide the next course.”

Shaw picked up the injury while fielding during on Day 1 of the Round 4 match on Friday. Shaw was immediately taken off the field and subsequently underwent an MRI scan. He ended up hurting himself while diving to prevent an overthrow during the third session of the opening day’s play. Mumbai captain Suryakumar Yadav later revealed the youngster looked in better shape, but turns out that the damage is, infact, more serious than expected.

“Initially, it was more a precaution to get him off the field and rest him. I wanted him to bat, I thought he will bat even if it meant just going there, blocking and supporting the other batsman, but he wasn’t entirely comfortable with that.

“Then we received an email this morning around 11am from the BCCI to pull him out of the match and send him to the NCA for assessment. Losing him to an injury is disappointing, looking at his own game and from our team’s point of view, because we need to fight for every run if are to set a defend a target against Karnataka.”

Shaw is part of India A’ squads for the tour of New Zealand for which the team departs on January 10. He has been included for both the four-day and limited-overs fixtures to be played there.

The 20-year-old is bidding to make a comeback to the India squad after having missed the Australia tour due to an ankle injury and in 2019, he was handed a backdated suspension by the BCCI for failing a doping test.