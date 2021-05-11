Injured Shreyas Iyer Likely to Miss India’s Tour of Sri Lanka: Report

With the second-string Indian team set to tour Sri Lanka in July, it was expected that Shreyas Iyer - who picked up a shoulder injury during the England home series - would be fit in time. In the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, he was being looked at as a captain contender. <p></p> <p></p>Unfortunately, as per a report in the Sportstar, Iyer would be unavailable for selection as he will not recover by then. That would be a big setback for the side that will also miss its big stars who would be in England then. <p></p> <p></p>Due to the same injury, Iyer pulled out of the Indian Premier League 2021.