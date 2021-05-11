Injured Shreyas Iyer Likely to Miss India’s Tour of Sri Lanka: Report

With the second-string Indian team set to tour Sri Lanka in July, it was expected that Shreyas Iyer – who picked up a shoulder injury during the England home series – would be fit in time. In the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, he was being looked at as a captain contender.

Unfortunately, as per a report in the Sportstar, Iyer would be unavailable for selection as he will not recover by then. That would be a big setback for the side that will also miss its big stars who would be in England then.

Due to the same injury, Iyer pulled out of the Indian Premier League 2021.