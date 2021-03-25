Team India batsman Shreyas Iyer displayed his gratitude for the love and support he received after sustaining the shoulder injury. During the opening ODI against England, Iyer dislocated his left shoulder and has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the series.

Iyer took to Twitter to share a positive message and thanked everyone for supporting him in the tough times.

“I’ve been reading your messages and have been overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone. You know what they say, the greater the setback, the stronger the comeback. I shall be back soon,” Iyer tweeted.

I’ve been reading your messages and have been overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone. You know what they say, the greater the setback, the stronger the comeback. I shall be back soon ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/RjZTBAnTMX Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) March 25, 2021

There were initial reports that Iyer, who captains Delhi Capitals in IPL, may have to miss the first part of the T20 competition. However, as per news agency PTI, the middle-order batsman will have to undergo surgery which may push him to the side-lines for a minimum four months before he can start practicing again.

DC co-owner Parth Jindal also posted a message for Iyer on Twitter and said India need him in the T20 World Cup this year.

“Absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper @ShreyasIyer15 – stay strong captain – hope for a very quick recovery. Have full faith that you will come back even stronger from this. India needs you in the T20 World Cup. @DelhiCapitals @BCCI,” DC co-owner Parth Jindal tweeted.

Absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper @ShreyasIyer15 – stay strong captain – hope for a very quick recovery. Have full faith that you will come back even stronger from this. India needs you in the T20 World Cup. @DelhiCapitals @BCCI Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) March 25, 2021

On Tuesday, the BCCI had stated, “Shreyas Iyer subluxated (partially dislocated) his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans.”

Iyer recently signed a contract with English county team Lancashire to be part of their one-day tournament, but the injury now has cast doubts over his participation in the tournament.

The middle-order batsman was in decent form during the recently concluded T20I series where he scored 121 runs at an average of 40.33 in four innings.