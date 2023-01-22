Injury Scare For Steve Smith Ahead Of Crucial India Tour, Batter Hopeful Of Regaining Full Fitness

The first IND vs AUS Test will be played from February 9 in Nagpur.

Sydney: Australia veteran Steve Smith is going through a dream run in the Big Bash League. Playing for Sydney Sixers, Smith has scored back to back centuries to give a fitting reply to his critics who questioned his T20 game. Smith scored 101 against Adelaide Strikers and then backed it up with a thunderous 125 against David Warner's Sydney Thunder. Smith was in some pain ahead of the match against Thunder as he suffered back spasm during training. His condition got worse late in the game as he was substituted off the field. It is not clear that Smith will feature in the next BBL game against Hobart Hurricanes. Meanwhile, ace spinners Nathan Lyon has also missed the last two games for Sixers due to knee soreness. Given that both Lyon and Smith are significant part of the Australian Test team, there were some concerns in the Australian team if the players will be fit before the massive India tour. Smith gave an update about his injury and said that he will be fit for the first Test from February 9. "I'm pretty certain we'll be all right," he said. I just had some spasming this afternoon. I struggle to get upright. I can bend (forwards) all right but getting into an extension is not ideal. It probably helped me in my batting, kept me a bit lower. It's a bit stiff but hopefully I pull up okay," said Smith as quoted by Zero Wicket.