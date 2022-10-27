Melbourne: The clash between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan in their opening match of the super 12 came to a thrilling end with Virat Kohli leading his side to a final ball victory. The game witnessed many nail-biting moments throughout the match. Both teams had their respective moments. There were many moments in the match that many fans still believe to be questionable.

The final over was no less, Virat’s huge six on the no ball was targeted with many questions like whether the delivery was no-ball or not. Then Virat Kohli running 3 runs after getting bowled free hit raised too many questions despite being completely legal.

Babar Azam was one of the players on the field who questioned it. The former Australia spinner agreed with the critics and asked why the ball was not given dead. He asked through his tweet “Why was no-ball not reviewed, then how can it not be a dead ball when Kohli was bowled on a free hit.”

However, Pakistan’s legend Aaqib Javed slammed Brad Hogg and Pakistan fans for the comments. During a segment with a Pakistan New Channel, he addressed the matter and said “Inko Twitter haath me aa jaata hai, ye rules dekhte hi nahi hai. Ye bas tweet maar dete hain. Hamaari problem ye hai ki gore ne likha hai, toh usne pata kiya hi hoga. (When they get a chance to tweet, they don’t care about the rules. They just have to tweet. Our problem is that we agree to whatever these guys say.)”

The MCC rules state that the ball can only be dead if the batter is dismissed and since it was a free-hit. Hence, it was legal for Virat to get those three runs.