<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>INM vs WOG Dream11 Team Prediction, India Maharajas vs World Giants</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>INM vs WOG Dream11 Team Prediction, India Maharajas vs World Giants: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Legends League Cricket 2022, Today's Match, At Eden Garden, Kolkata</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team India Maharajas vs World Giants Dream11 Team Prediction INM VS WOG 2022: Best players list of INM vs WOG, India Maharajas Dream11 Team Player List, World Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between India Maharajas &amp; World Giants will take place at 7:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time</strong>: 7:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Eden Garden, Kolkata <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>INM vs WOG My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Parthiv Patel, Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Lendl Simmons (vc), Hamilton Masakadza, Shane Watson (c), Stuart Binny, Kevin O Brien, Dale Steyn, Mitchell Johnson, Muttiah Muralitharan. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>INM vs WOG Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>India Maharajas:</strong> Virender Sehwag (c), Parthiv Patel (wk), S Badrinath, Mohammed Kaif, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha. <p></p> <p></p><strong>World Giants:</strong> Jacques Kallis (c), Shane Watson, Lendl Simmons, Hamilton Masakadza, Asghar Afghan, Kevin O Brien, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Dale Steyn, Mitchell Johnson, Muttiah Muralitharan.