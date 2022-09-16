INM vs WOG Dream11 Team Prediction, India Maharajas vs World Giants: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Legends League Cricket 2022, Today’s Match, At Eden Garden, Kolkata

INM vs WOG Dream11 Team Prediction, India Maharajas vs World Giants

India Maharajas vs World Giants: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Legends League Cricket 2022, At Eden Garden, Kolkata

TOSS: The match toss between India Maharajas & World Giants will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Garden, Kolkata

INM vs WOG My Dream11 Team

Parthiv Patel, Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Lendl Simmons (vc), Hamilton Masakadza, Shane Watson (c), Stuart Binny, Kevin O Brien, Dale Steyn, Mitchell Johnson, Muttiah Muralitharan.

INM vs WOG Probable XI

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag (c), Parthiv Patel (wk), S Badrinath, Mohammed Kaif, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha.

World Giants: Jacques Kallis (c), Shane Watson, Lendl Simmons, Hamilton Masakadza, Asghar Afghan, Kevin O Brien, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Dale Steyn, Mitchell Johnson, Muttiah Muralitharan.