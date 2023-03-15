Advertisement

INM vs WOG Dream11 Team Prediction, LLC, Match 5: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Legends League T20, At West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, 8:00 PM IST

Best players list of INM vs WOG, Indian Maharajas Dream11 Team Player List, World Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: March 15, 2023 6:21 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
TOSS: The match toss between Indian Maharajas vs World Giants will take place at 07:30 PM IST

Start Time: March 15, Wednesday, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

 

INM vs WOG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Robin Uthappa (VC), Morne van Wyk

Batters: Gautam Gambhir (C), Ross Taylor, Chris Gayle

All-rounders: Shane Watson, Irfan Pathan, Paul Collingwood, Jacques Kallis

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Pravin Tambe, Monty Panesar

 

INM vs WOG Probable XI

India Maharajas: Gautam Gambhir (c), Robin Uthappa (wk), Manvinder Bisla, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Pravin Tambe, Ashok Dinda

World Giants: Ricardo Powell, Shane Watson, Lendl Simmons, Aaron Finch (c), Morne van Wyk (wk), Ross Taylor, Kevin O'Brien, Jacques Kallis, Chris Gayle, Monty Panesar, Paul Collingwood

 

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

