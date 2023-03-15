Advertisement
INM vs WOG Dream11 Team Prediction, LLC, Match 5: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Legends League T20, At West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, 8:00 PM IST
TOSS: The match toss between Indian Maharajas vs World Giants will take place at 07:30 PM IST
Start Time: March 15, Wednesday, 08:00 PM IST
Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
INM vs WOG My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Robin Uthappa (VC), Morne van Wyk
Batters: Gautam Gambhir (C), Ross Taylor, Chris Gayle
All-rounders: Shane Watson, Irfan Pathan, Paul Collingwood, Jacques Kallis
Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Pravin Tambe, Monty Panesar
INM vs WOG Probable XI
India Maharajas: Gautam Gambhir (c), Robin Uthappa (wk), Manvinder Bisla, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Pravin Tambe, Ashok Dinda
World Giants: Ricardo Powell, Shane Watson, Lendl Simmons, Aaron Finch (c), Morne van Wyk (wk), Ross Taylor, Kevin O'Brien, Jacques Kallis, Chris Gayle, Monty Panesar, Paul Collingwood
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
