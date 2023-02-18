Inspired By Shah Rukh Khan's Blockbuster Pathaan, Virat Kohli Gives Ravindra Jadeja A New Nickname: Watch Viral Video
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja has scripting a remarkable comeback for India with a stellar 50 run partnership in the second India vs Australia Test in Delhi.
New Delhi: Riding on the performance of veteran Nathan Lyon, Australia scripted a remarkable comeback to reduce India to 66-4 before Lunch to take an upper hand in the second Border-Gavaskar Test in Delhi. This came after India bowled out Australia for 263. The visitors wer set for yet another below 200 score but cameos from Peter Handscomb and Pat Cummins took Australia beyond 250, which is a decent score on Kotla rank turner. Ashwin and Jadeja once again made Australian batters dance to their tunes as they shared six wickets to put India ahead in the game. Ravindra Jadeja missed a large chunk of India's matches this year owing to an injury but he has made a roaring comeback to the Test team. Having won the Man of the Match award for a brilliant seven wicket haul and 70 runs, Ravindra Jadeja seems to have earned a new name. During Australia's inning on Day 1 Virat Kohli was calling Jadeja by a new nickname. In the viral video, Kohli can be heard saying, "Chal Pathaan. Shabaash. Chal Pathaan out karke de".
Notably, Shahrukh Khan's Pathaan has emerged as Bollywood's biggest blockbuster this year. Coming back to the game, India have made a decent recovery in Delhi after Lyon's magical spell. An unbeaten 58 run partnership between Virat Kohli and the man of the moment Ravindra Jadeja has once again swung the pendulum in favour of team India. The hosts are 125-4, trailing by 138 runs in the first inning.
.. Virat Kohli saying to Ravindra Jadeja The New #Pathaan Of Team India., , @iamsrk ?? pic.twitter.com/UnZM2WZHZ3 Ankit Kunwar (@TheAnkitKunwar) February 17, 2023
