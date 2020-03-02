INT vs LAM Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Intellectuals vs La Manga, ECS – Alicante T10 – Cricket Tips For Today’s INT vs LAM: The Dream11 European Cricket Series will be played between March 2 and March 6 at Woolbridge Oval in Albir (Spain). Six teams are taking part in the T10 tournament including hosts Sporting Alfas, Intellectuals (Alicante), La Manga, Levante (Valencia), Madrid United and the Pinatar Pirates.

“The Dream 11 European Cricket Series promises to ignite cricket in Spain and the European mainland and take it to another level once again. With the ECL again returning to Spanish soil in 2020 with 16 teams from 15 different countries, it is a fantastic opportunity for Cricket Espa a to build the game in Spain from grass roots level and gain valuable worldwide exposure,” Daniel Weston, Founder of the European Cricket League (ECL) and European Cricket Network (ECN) said.

TOSS – The toss between Intellectuals and La Manga will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

INT vs LAM My Dream11 Team

Charlie Rumistrzewicz (captain), Muhammad Shahfique (vice captain), Adam Algar, Umair Akram, Paul Fletcher, Christopher Horne, Gordon Neve, Pawitter Singh, I Baig, Atle Barlaup, Connor Wood

INT vs LAM Squads

Intellectuals: Umair Akram, Muhammad Shahfique, L McGarry (wk), N. Ahmad, Christopher Horne, Gordon Neve, H. Akram, I. Baig, J. Brown, U. Mirza, Atle Barlaup, Aslam Dogar, Hassan Askari, Nadeem Muhammad, Sulman Ullah Ihsan, Hafiz Abid

La Manga: Adam Algar (wk), Paul Fletcher, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Tommy Knowles, Hugh James, Pawitter Singh, Connor Wood, Ollie Jarvis, Joel Brook, Alfie Court, Sohail Khan, Jonathan Kinsella, Kieran Wood, Neil Brook, Paul Sadler, Ollie Richardson, Paul Harvey, Amendeep Singh, Andy Mccullock

