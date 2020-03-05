Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Intellectual CC vs Levante CC Prediction, European Cricket Series Alicante T10 – Cricket Tips For Today’s INT vs LEV: The Dream11 European Cricket Series will be played between March 2 and March 6 at Woolbridge Oval in Albir (Spain). Six teams are taking part in the T10 tournament including hosts Sporting Alfas, Intellectuals (Alicante), La Manga, Levante (Valencia), Madrid United and the Pinatar Pirates.

“The Dream 11 European Cricket Series promises to ignite cricket in Spain and the European mainland and take it to another level once again. With the ECL again returning to Spanish soil in 2020 with 16 teams from 15 different countries, it is a fantastic opportunity for Cricket Espana to build the game in Spain from grass roots level and gain valuable worldwide exposure,” Daniel Weston, Founder of the European Cricket League (ECL) and European Cricket Network (ECN) said.

TOSS – The toss between Intellectual CC vs Levante CC will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue:Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

My Dream11 Team

Umair Akram (VC), Sadeem Muhammad, T Ahmad, Sharad Brahmbhatt, Hafiz Abid (WK), A Abbas, N Muhammad (C), Gordon Neve, Faiz Bhat, Qasim Abbas, Hassan Askari

INT vs LEV Probable Playing XIs

Intellectual CC: Noman Ahmad, Husnain Akram, Umair Akram, Hassan Askari, T Ahmed, Sadeem Muhammad/N Muhammad, SS Hafiz, Sulman Ullah Ihsan, Hafiz Abid (wk), Muhammad Shafique, Usman Baig

Levante CC: Peter West/Graham Hunt, Zain Ellahi/Ajmal Ilyas, Barry Eaton, David Tivey, Naveed Begun, Paul Morrison, Ibtisam Ahmad, Furqan Sahi/Imtiaz Ullah, Jaggi Singh, Khaliq Anwar Begun, Martin Taylor, Sam Collins

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Umair Akram, N Muhammad

Vice-captain Options: SS Hafiz, A Ilyas

Squads

Levante CC: Graham Hunt, Asad Raza, Tariq Iqbal, Azah Abbas, Sharad Brahmbhatt (WK), W Akhtar, Furqan Sahi, Imtiaz Ullah, S S Hafiz Faiz Bhat, Qasim Abbas, Peter West, Faiz Zameer, Ajmal Ilyas, Barry Eaton, David Tivey, Naveed Begun, Paul Morrison, Ibtisam Ahmad, Jaggi Singh, Khaliq Anwar Begun, Martin Taylor, Sam Collins

Intellectual CC: Noman Ahmad, Husnain Akram, Umair Akram, Hassan Askari, T Ahmed, Sadeem Muhammad, N Muhammad, SS Hafiz, Sulman Ullah Ihsan, Hafiz Abid (WK), Muhammad Shafique, Usman Baig, McGarry, Christopher Horne, J. Brown, U. Mirza, Atle Barlaup

