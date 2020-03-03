INT vs SPA Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Intellectuals vs Sporting Alfas, ECS – Alicante T10 – Cricket Tips For Today’s INT vs SPA: The Dream11 European Cricket Series will be played between March 2 and March 6 at Woolbridge Oval in Albir (Spain). Six teams are taking part in the T10 tournament including hosts Sporting Alfas, Intellectuals (Alicante), La Manga, Levante (Valencia), Madrid United and the Pinatar Pirates.

“The Dream 11 European Cricket Series promises to ignite cricket in Spain and the European mainland and take it to another level once again. With the ECL again returning to Spanish soil in 2020 with 16 teams from 15 different countries, it is a fantastic opportunity for Cricket Espa a to build the game in Spain from grass roots level and gain valuable worldwide exposure,” Daniel Weston, Founder of the European Cricket League (ECL) and European Cricket Network (ECN) said.

TOSS – The toss between Intellectuals and Sporting Alfas will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

INT vs SPA My Dream11 Team

Christian Munoz (captain), Eddie Ballard (vice captain), Antonio Brown, Noman Ahmad, Umair Akram, Husnain Akram, Jack Perman, Kieran Perman, Hassan Askari, Ismail Baig

INT vs SPA Squads

Sporting Alfas: Faran Afzal (captain), Simon Barter, Jack Perman, Christian Munoz, Waqar Ashraf, Antonio Brown (wk), Kieran Perman, Eddie Ballard, Sam Lupson, Phill Panicil, Kamran Muhamad, Abdul Wajid, Amjad Hussain, Basharat Ali, Jamie Roper, Jamshaid Ahmad, Mark Perman, Tyler Brown, Ian Byrne, Kevin Laundon, Hamza Kayani

Intellectuals: Noman Ahmad, Husnain Akram (captain), Umair Akram, Hassan Askari, Ismail Baig, Sadeem Muhammad, Gordon Neve, Sulman Ullah Ihsan, Hafiz Abid (wk), Muhammad Shafique, Usman Baig, McGarry, Christopher Horne, J. Brown, U. Mirza, Atle Barlaup

