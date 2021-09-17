<strong>New Delhi, Sep 17: </strong>Express Tribune reported that Pakistan Interior Minister, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has labelled the entire act of abandoning the series between Pakistan and New Zealand as an act of "International Conspiracy." <p></p> <p></p>At a press conference in Islamabad, Sheikh Rasheed has claimed that there are forces who are trying to make Pakistan a scapegoat of what is happening in Afghanistan. <p></p> <p></p>The New Zealand authorities do not have substantive proof of a threat in Pakistan, the minister said, hours after the Kiwis cancelled their tour of Pakistan, Geo TV reported. <p></p> <p></p>Ahmad said New Zealand took a unilateral decision to cancel the Pakistan tour despite the country's tight security arrangements for the visiting team. <p></p> <p></p>The minister's press conference came following New Zealand Cricket's decision to cancel its tour of Pakistan citing a "security alert", a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said. <p></p> <p></p>"Earlier today, New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series," the PCB said. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>(With Inputs from IANS)</strong></em>