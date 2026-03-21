International Masters League Season 2 date announced: Sachin, Gayle, Yuvraj return, full details & Gavaskar’s big promise

International Masters League (IML) Season 2 date revealed, featuring legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, and Chris Gayle. Full details inside.

IML

The second season of the International Masters League (IML) has been officially announced. The tournament will run from October 24 to November 14.

Big names like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Shane Watson, Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, and Kumar Sangakkara will be back in action.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

All matches will be played in three cities: Mumbai, Vadodara, and Visakhapatnam.

Sunil Gavaskar on the Return of IML

League commissioner Sunil Gavaskar spoke about the excitement for the new season.

“The first season of the IML proved that the magic of cricket’s biggest legends is still deeply rooted in the hearts of the fans. As we return for the second season, our aim is to make this experience even better, with more matches, more memorable moments, and the same old passion for the game,” he said.

“Fans can look forward to watching their heroes play on the field again, and I am fully confident that this season will be another truly memorable season for the tournament,” he added.

Six franchise teams from different countries

Season 2 will feature six franchise teams representing India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England, and Sri Lanka.

First season was a massive hit

The first season of IML created huge excitement. It became the second most-watched men’s T20 league in India, reaching 246 million people on TV and OTT platforms.

India Masters won the first title. The final was played in Raipur in March 2025, where India Masters defeated West Indies by 6 wickets to lift the trophy.

What happened in the IML 2025 season?

Last year, the India Masters team defeated the West Indies Masters in a one-sided final in Raipur to win the IML 2025 season. Vinay Kumar’s early spell, a three-wicket haul in the initial 20 overs, restricted Brian Lara’s side to a modest 148-7. Then, Ambati Rayudu smashed a blistering 74* from just 50 balls, and captain Sachin Tendulkar chipped in with a brisk 25 at the top of the order, steering the home side to a comfortable six-wicket victory in 17.1 overs.

Before facing Shane Watson’s Australian team in the first semifinal, Sachin Tendulkar’s India Masters squad secured the second spot in the points standings. South Africa Masters and England Masters failed to reach the top four. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Masters, who topped the table, were eliminated by the West Indies in the second semi-final.

Eoin Morgan’s England Masters, the 2019 World Cup winners, found themselves at the bottom of the league table, unable to secure a single point. Their performance was dismal, with five crushing defeats to their name.