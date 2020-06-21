Be it his batting or his tweets - former India opener Virender Sehwag has always entertained his fans. On International Yoga Day 2020 as well, he did something that enthralled his fans and has drawn hilarious responses on Twitter. <p></p> <p></p>Sehwag posted a clip where he is performing a yoga exercise. "Thoda waqt bhale lagega, but Yoga Se Hi Hoga," read the caption. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hi">Thoda waqt bhale lagega, but Yoga Se Hi Hoga !<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/InternationalYogaDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#InternationalYogaDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/g3Yc2Z7NyC">pic.twitter.com/g3Yc2Z7NyC</a></p> <p></p> Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) <a href="https://twitter.com/virendersehwag/status/1274540793449967616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 21, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Here is how fans responded: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Mollywood movie song.... From <a href="https://twitter.com/Mohanlal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Mohanlal</a> movie&#x1f648;&#x1f648;&#x2764;&#xfe0f;&#x1f60d;&#x1f618;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Laleattan?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Laleattan</a> <a href="https://t.co/iPGtgmpNvx">pic.twitter.com/iPGtgmpNvx</a></p> <p></p> Akhil Akhi (@Akhil34505925) <a href="https://twitter.com/Akhil34505925/status/1274568521951764481?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 21, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Better than Virat's dinosaur walk&#x1f602;&#x1f60d; <a href="https://t.co/iZQLgGEmnJ">pic.twitter.com/iZQLgGEmnJ</a></p> <p></p> Omkar Shetty (@omkar_gs) <a href="https://twitter.com/omkar_gs/status/1274573226140528640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 21, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Sir you seems to be inspired from Kohli dev instead of Ram dev!&#x1f602;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/InternationalYogaDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#InternationalYogaDay</a></p> <p></p> Swabhavna &#x2764;&#xfe0f; (@MissChaotic_) <a href="https://twitter.com/MissChaotic_/status/1274541614321393670?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 21, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hi">Seedhe seedhe bolo bhabhiji ne punishment dia hai &#x1f639;</p> <p></p> Akash Deep Sharma (@akashh_1103) <a href="https://twitter.com/akashh_1103/status/1274541218702057472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 21, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="und"><a href="https://t.co/EJUTOpmuc8">pic.twitter.com/EJUTOpmuc8</a></p> <p></p> Pragati Shukla (@p_r_a_g_s) <a href="https://twitter.com/p_r_a_g_s/status/1274541724761600002?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 21, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"If our immunity is strong, it is of great help in defeating this disease. For boosting immunity, there are several techniques in yoga, various 'asanas' are there," said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. <p></p><div class="content-block"> <p></p><div class="consumption-artical"> <p></p><div class="artical-description"> <p></p> <p></p>"Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet. It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate. It goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations. Anybody can embrace yoga," he added. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div id="also_read_609630" class="consumption-ralated-news"></div>