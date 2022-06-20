‘Invest In Stadia With A Retractable Roof’- Fans Demand Better Facilities After Rain Washes Out 5th T20I Against South Africa

Bengaluru: The fifth and final T20I game of the five-match series between India and South Africa was supposed to be a cracker at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. However, the match got abandoned after just 16 minutes of play due to heavy rain. Apart from missing the action, the cricket experts and fans were left frustrated with the poor condition of the stadium as well.

India and South Africa shared the series 2-2 after some remarkable performances across the four enthralling matches. However, it did not stop experts and fans from sharing their frustration about the washed-up fifth and final match.

Former Indian opener and cricket expert Aakash Chopra suggested the Board of Control Cricket in India (BCCI) should use the money to improve the situation of the stadiums in India. He tweeted, “Indian cricket must invest in a couple of stadia with a retractable roof with the quantum of broadcast monies flowing in, it’s imperative to take the weather out of the equation. As much as you can.”

Indian cricket must invest in a couple of stadia with a retractable roof with the quantum of broadcast monies flowing in, it’s imperative to take the weather out of the equation. As much as you can. Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 19, 2022

A lot of cricket fans replied to Chopra’s tweet and stated that a retractable roof is far-fetched when even the stadium’s roof is not in the proper condition.

A fan wrote, “Retractable roof door ki baat hai sir, this is the kind of roof under which we fans were waiting during the rain!! High time @BCCI used all the money they have earned to give fans a better experience at the stadiums first.”

Retractable roof door ki baat hai sir, this is the kind of roof under which we fans were waiting during the rain!! ?? High time @BCCI used all the money they have earned to give fans a better experience at the stadiums first! pic.twitter.com/QqKk2dhDp1 Srinivas Ramamohan (@srini_ramamohan) June 19, 2022

Another fan suggested that BCCI should do a lot of things to improve the situation. He tweeted, “Good idea. I feel the BCCI need to do 3 things which are 1. As you said retractable roofs. 2. Pay 1st class & test cricketers better who don’t go to the IPL & 3. Allow cricketers with the BCCI to play in all other leagues if they are not clashing with any other game.”

Good idea. I feel the BCCI need to do 3 things which are 1. As you said retractable roofs. 2. Pay 1st class & test cricketers better who don’t go to the IPL & 3. Allow cricketers with the BCCI to play in all other leagues if they are not clashing with any other game. Rohit Gajaria (@GajariaRohit) June 19, 2022

India will now go abroad to play matches against Ireland and England.