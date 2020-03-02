India skipper Virat Kohli’s technique has been under fire for not being among the runs in the recently-concluded two-match Test series where he merely scored 38 runs in four outings, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has come out in his defence on Monday asking fans on how can they question somebody’s technique who has got 70 international hundreds to his name.

“A lot of people are talking about Kohli’s technique etc. I am amazed by all this talk. He has scored 70- centuries, now how can you question his technique,” said Inzamam in his Youtube channel.

The 49-year-old gave the example of ex-Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Yousuf’s poor form and said every great cricketer goes through such phases and that it does not mean there is a lack of effort.

“As a cricketer, I can say that players will encounter a phase when despite his best efforts, runs do not come. Yusuf has a high backlift, it used to come from the gully when his bad form came, people started questioning his it. He came to me, I said how did you score so many runs with the same technique,” added Inzamam.

Hailing Kohli’s strong mind, Inzamam said that he does not want him to change his technique.

“If I suggest anything… No need to worry, this phase will pass. Don’t even want to talk about technique. Should not change technique, he is a strong mind player, he should not be hassled,” said Inzamam.

India will now lock horns with the touring South African team in a three-match ODI series starting March 12.