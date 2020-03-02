India skipper Virat Kohli's technique has been under fire for not being among the runs in the recently-concluded two-match Test series where he merely scored 38 runs in four outings, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has come out in his defence on Monday asking fans on how can they question somebody's technique who has got 70 international hundreds to his name. <p></p> <p></p>"A lot of people are talking about Kohli's technique etc. I am amazed by all this talk. He has scored 70- centuries, now how can you question his technique," said Inzamam in his Youtube channel. <p></p> <p></p>The 49-year-old gave the example of ex-Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Yousuf's poor form and said every great cricketer goes through such phases and that it does not mean there is a lack of effort. <p></p> <p></p>"As a cricketer, I can say that players will encounter a phase when despite his best efforts, runs do not come. Yusuf has a high backlift, it used to come from the gully when his bad form came, people started questioning his it. He came to me, I said how did you score so many runs with the same technique," added Inzamam. <p></p> <p></p><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TMPGblYF4-A" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe> <p></p> <p></p>Hailing Kohli's strong mind, Inzamam said that he does not want him to change his technique. <p></p> <p></p>"If I suggest anything... No need to worry, this phase will pass. Don't even want to talk about technique. Should not change technique, he is a strong mind player, he should not be hassled," said Inzamam. <p></p> <p></p>India will now lock horns with the touring South African team in a three-match ODI series starting March 12.