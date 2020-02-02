The Indian Olympics Association (IOA) has requested BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to be the Goodwill Ambassador of India’s contingent to the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year. IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta has written to the former India captain Ganguly extending the honour to be the same at the showpiece event, which is scheduled to be held in Tokyo between July 24 to August 9.

“We are expecting participation of about 100-200 athletes across 14-16 sports disciplines at Tokyo 2020. The team is a mix of senior athletes as well as youngsters who are making their debut at the Olympic Games,” as quoted by IANS.

“You are an inspiration for a billion people, especially the youth. As an administrator, you have always nurtured young talent. We are hopeful that your association with Team India to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would be a boost for our young athletes and a privilege for the Olympic movement in India,” the letter further added.

“We hope you will generously extend your support for Team India to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020,” it added.

At Rio Games in 2016, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Beijing Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, actor Salman Khan and music composer A.R. Rahman were named the Goodwill Ambassadors.

Earlier, Ganguly also dropped hints on India’s next chief selector. He said one who has played most no. of Tests and not the earliest to have played for India will be the prime contender for the chairman’s post.

On Friday, BCCI appointed former India cricketers Rudra Pratap Singh, Madan Lal and Sulkashana Naik as the members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). The CAC’s immediate task will be to pick replacements for outgoing selectors MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda.

MSK Prasad’s 40-month stint as the chairman of India’s national senior selection committee came to an end on Friday, January 24.

“It will be the one with the most Tests,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.