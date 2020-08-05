A couple of days after RCB skipper Virat Kohli took to Instagram to flaunt the new kit for the upcoming season in UAE, Chennai Super Kings Suresh Raina - who has been a run machine and arguably the most consistent batsman for his franchise over the years - did the same as he proudly put on the new kit. New shoes. Naya pads. "For whatever time we have played, my USP has been that MS Dhoni has given me the license to bat freely and he always knew my capability," Raina said on Star Sports' Cricket Connected. "Whatever strengths I have in my game and whenever things were going great for me, if I needed to tweak something, he would also slowly give me a warning and tell me what the results could be if there is a change in the strategy and then he would leave the final call to me." <p></p> <p></p>The tournament will start on September 19 and the final would be played on November 10.