Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is looking forward to rubbing shoulders with the best players of the world when IPL gets underway provided everything regarding health measures are taken care of.

The preparations for IPL 13 are underway after ICC formally announced the cancellation of T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November.

With the coronavirus cases rising at an alarming rate in India, the annual T20 league will most likely move out of the country with UAE front-runner as the alternative option.

“Any time you have a home World Cup, you are certainly looking forward to it. We felt like we had been building towards it as a T20 side,” Maxwell was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

“You wait and see (with the IPL), waiting on the judgements of other people, what you can and can’t do with travel and quarantine times and all that, if everything gets ticked off there, I have no real reason not to go,” he added.

Maxwell, who has a contract with Kings XI Punjab, says if everything is ticked off, he would love to play in IPL despite the ongoing health crisis.

“The overseas guys get a hell of a kick playing in it, some of the best players in the world rubbing shoulders, similar to a World Cup, but on a smaller scale. If everything gets ticked off I would love to be available for it,” the 31-year-old said.

Maxwell’s last competitive match was in February during BBL while his last international game was in October 2019. All cricket action across the world had been put on hold since March before the ongoing Test series between England and West Indies that got underway earlier this month.

While Maxwell admitted the forced break is a luxury considering the amount of cricket that is played these days, he has been keeping himself mentally ready for the resumption.

“To be home was a bit of a luxury at this time of the year. I’ve actually had a great time, freshened up the batteries and the mind as well,” he said. “I was always mentally getting myself ready for this time of year when there would potentially be cricket back on.”

Maxwell is part of Australia’s 26-man preliminary squad for a potential limited-overs tour of England in September.

“I haven’t been thinking about where we are going to end or who we are going to be playing. It was about getting my game ready, my body ready, and making sure I was ready for any series,” he said.