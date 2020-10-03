Former cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra won hearts with his classy reply to Kings XI Punjab cricketer Jimmy Neesham after the New Zealand cricketer brutally trolled the former. Chopra had made a comment pointing out the poor form of the NZ cricketer to which Neesham had reacted.

“Averaging 18.5 striking at 90 doesn’t win many matches either,” Neesham replied to Chopra’s comments.

Chopra responded to that on Twitter: “Correct my friend. That’s why nobody picks me anymore. I get paid for doing something else. I’m glad that you don’t have an issue with my observations but with my cricket stats. Go well for the rest of the #IPL,” his tweet read.

Earlier, Chopra said on his Youtube channel: “They play Neesham, an overseas fast bowler, who neither bowls in the powerplay nor in the death overs. He is neither a great finisher nor a big batsman who bats in the top four or five. So why is Kings XI Punjab playing him? You are playing a player who is not really a match-winner.”

Neesham scored eight runs and conceded 52 runs in his last game while giving away 40 runs in another match against Rajasthan Royals. Chopra also added that KXIP are not playing the right team.

“First thing is that Kings XI Punjab is not playing the right team. Honestly, they are the only team in the world where Mujeeb is not able to make it to the playing XI after being in the squad,” Chopra added.