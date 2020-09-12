Ali Khan – who picked up eight wickets in an equal number of games in the recently concluded CPL – has been roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders as seamer Harry Gurney’s replacement. Gurney – who has not participated in the Vitality Blast as well – pulled out of the tournament as he is scheduled to have surgery related to a shoulder injury.

Khan will be high on confidence after Trinbago Knight Riders won the CPL for the fourth time.

The pacer consistently hits speeds in excess of 140 kmph and could come in handy towards the end of the innings.

KKR has a well-balanced unit that will be led by Dinesh Karthik. Under the leadership of Karthik, KKR will be vying for their third title. They won the IPL in 2012 and 2014 when Gautam Gambhir was the captain.

IPL 13 is scheduled to start from September 19 and Mumbai Indians will start their title defense when they take on familiar rivals Chennai Super Kings. The final will take place on November 10 and three venues will be used throughout the 53-day tournament to avoid the traveling of players for safety reasons during the pandemic.

(More to follow)