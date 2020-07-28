Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore on Tuesday drew parallels of basketball legend Michael Jordan and West Indies allrounder Andre Russell. In an interview, Mysore said that Russell is the Jordan of T20 cricket. Adding further he said Russell is the No 1 T20 player in the world and KKR is fortunate to have him.

“We’ve been fortunate that Andre Russell has been the No. 1 T20 player in the world. You can say he’s a batsman, bowler, all-rounder but he’s just the No. 1 T20 player in the world. He’s the Michael Jordan of T20 cricket. There’s no question about it,” Venky Mysore told SportsKeeda.

During the interaction, he also hailed allrounder Sunil Narine as an asset for the side.

“A lot of people don’t realize that Sunil Narine has been an outstanding all-rounder. Everyone knows how good he is as a bowler, but he’s transformed himself into an all-rounder. That’s because of the opportunities he has got at KKR and he has grabbed them with both hands,” Mysore said.

“It’s incredible the role he plays opening the batting, bowling at various stages whenever the captain wants him to. That makes it two really strong all-rounders. We are also very fortunate to have people like Pat Cummins and Nitish Rana.” he added.