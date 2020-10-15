Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje brought his A game against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday night as he hurled thunderbolts after thunderbolts and in the process ended up bowling the fastest delivery in IPL history.

The South African Nortje’s fastest delivery was clocked at 156.2 kmph which broke his countryman Dale Steyn’s record of 154.4 kmph.

Not only that, the delivery with which the DC pacer got rid of Jos Buttler, was clocked 155.21 kmph – the second fastest in IPL history.

The five fastest balls in #IPL2020 so far have been bowled by Anrich Nortje: 156.22 kph 155.21 kph 154.74 kph 154.21 kph 153.72 kph 🔥🔥🔥#RRvsDC #Nortje pic.twitter.com/UmtS6FiuPV Ashish Sahani (@AshishCupid11) October 14, 2020

And add to that, he also took the record for the third fastest delivery in the tournament’s history to his name.

When asked about the unique feat, Nortje replied, “Really? No idea. Hearing it for the first time.”

“[I’ve] been feeling it the last few days. Nice to see some results. Buttler played them really well. Maybe I was a touch too full. Didn’t expect him to go for a six first ball. Maybe he was expecting something else off that delivery. Stuck to my strength and paid off. Didn’t expect the second ramp.”

Nortje combined with his countryman Kagiso Rabada and debutant Tushar Deshpande to guide DC to a 13-run win over RR as they reclaimed the top spot in IPL points table.

“Luckily I stuck to it. We’ve got a good coach in Ryan. Lovely working with KG. Tushar has been working in the nets. Enjoying my experience with them. Doesn’t look like it but it’s nerve-wracking. Better to be on the field than on the other side,” said the 26-year-old who finished with figures of 2/33 from four overs.

Nortje was brought in as replacement for Chris Woakes by DC after the England allrounder withdrew ahead of the start of the season. He was part of Kolkata Knight Riders squad but a shoulder injury kept him from making his IPL debut and subsequently, he was released.