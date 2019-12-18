Over the years, some big names have managed to rule the Indian Premier League. However, with lack of form and match fitness, several question marks have up the future of some IPL hotshots up in the air. Several players, once proven match-winners for their teams, have been released by franchises ahead of the IPL and chances are they may not find any buyers at the IPL 2020 auction. We have shortlisted five such players who are likely to go unsold on Thursday.

1. Martin Guptill

The explosive New Zealand opener Guptill played only three games for Sunrisers Hyderabad last season, scoring 81 runs at an average of 27 and the fact that he hasn’t done much for New Zealand in the last one year either, shall dip his stocks. With 165 runs from eight matches, Guptill is not even in Top-50 of 2019’s leading run-getters. Besides, his numbers in T20 leagues have been a bit of a letdown. Furthermore, having set himself a base price of Rs 1 crore, Guptill doesn’t help his case either. Most franchises have their opening combinations set and considering Guptill’s lack of runs, the third-highest T20I run-scorer of all time may not find a place in the 2020 IPL.

2. Robin Uthappa

Another players who has been a permanent feature in the IPL, Uthappa has set himself a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, a bit atrocious one might feel for a player who has hardly played T20s this year. Bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014, Uthappa was once a feared batsman. In fact, KKR brought him back through the Right to Match card for a good by of Rs 6.4 crore. But Uthappa did not have the best of seasons in 2019, scoring 282 runs in 11 innings at 31.33 with one half-century. Uthappa turned up for Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but from six innings, managed just 139 runs including an unbeaten half-century before getting dropped.

3. David Miller

After eight long seasons, Miller and Kings XI parted ways after the franchise released him following an ordinary season in 2019. From 10 games, Miller tallied 213 runs at a strike rate of 130 earlier this year for KXIP, and with his ouster, chances of Miller missing out the IPL 2020 could be high. The South Africa batsman has played only eight T20Is this year, in which he has scored 156 runs, followed by a reasonable outing in the Mzansi Super League. In six innings, Miller managed 161 runs with a half-century and a couple of useful knocks. However, it may still not be enough to get Miller a new home with several youngsters capped and uncapped making the right noise.

4. Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf has won the IPL titles with three different teams but it seems as if this might finally be the end of the road for the Baroda allrounder. Last season, Yusuf played 10 matches, in which he scored an abysmal 40 runs an average of 13.3 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He struck just one boundary and one six, coupled by poor outings in the field as well. At 36, Yusuf has priced himself in the Rs 1.5 crore bracket, making it all the more difficult for him to find a place at the auction.

5. Dale Steyn

All good things must come to an end, and it is likely that Steyn has played his final IPL match. At 36, his fragile body is giving up on him. He was brought in as a replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile by Royal Challengers Bangalore last season, but after playing two matches and picking up four wickets, Steyn was ruled out owing to inflammation in his shoulder. He was further ruled out of the World Cup after battling to overcome the same shoulder before returning for the Mzansi Super League. From eight games for Cape Town Blitz, Steyn picked up 15 wickets with best of 3/15 but despite his impressive outing, Steyn might be kept out in the presence of plenty of young and fit fast bowlers.