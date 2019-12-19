Winner of the inaugural Indian Premier League season Kings XI Punjab entered the 2020 players auction with a purse of 42.70 crore, the fattest among the eight teams. They had 9 slots to fill that included five Indian and four overseas.

They spent Rs 16.5 crore on eight players. Their costliest buy at the auction was Australian Glenn Maxwell whom they purchased for Rs 10.75 crore.

Ahead of the auction they had released Varun Chakravarthy, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Simran Singh, David Miller, Moises Henriques and Agnivesh Ayachi. They traded in Jagdeesha Suchith and Krishnappa Gowtham.

How they spent: They spent on five allrounders and three bowlers

Players they bought: Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran Singh, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Tajinder Dhillon, Ishan Porel

Apart from Maxwell, KXIP, who had the fattest purse of more than Rs 42 crore, also picked up valuable buys in England allrounder Chris Jordan and bowler Ravi Bishnoi, who combined for a price tag of Rs 5 crore. Sheldon Cottrell bagged his maiden IPL contract and his salutes will be reserved for the KXIP.

Full Squad: KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Murugan Ashwin