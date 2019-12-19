Australian right-arm pacer Pat Cummins had a day to remember at the IPL auction after a fierce bidding war saw him being bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping INR 15.5o crore in Kolkata on Thursday. <p></p> <p></p>Cummins, 26, thus became the costliest ever overseas player in the IPL history, overtaking England allrounder Ben Stokes who was bought by erstwhile Rising Pune Supergiants for INR 14.50 crore in 2017. <p></p> <p></p>Cummins had entered his name in the INR 2 crore bracket. <p></p> <p></p>Fellow Australian Glenn Maxwell also triggered a huge two-way fight between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals, but finally the 'Big Show' went to to his former team KXIP for a whopping Rs. 10.75 crore from his base price of Rs. 2 crore. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan too garnered interest particularly from KKR who managed to edge out DC and secured him for INR 5.25 crore. Australia's big-hitting Chris Lynn was bought for his base price of INR 2 crore by defending champions Mumbai Indians. <p></p> <p></p>The seasoned Robin Uthappa was bagged by inaugural edition winners Rajasthan Royals for INR 3 crore, but the Indian Test specialist duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihara and allrounder Yusuf Pathan were unsold. <p></p> <p></p>A total of 338 players are going under the hammer at the auction.