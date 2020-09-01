Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood on Monday said he was a ‘bit concerned’ by the latest Coronavirus outbreak at his Indian Premier League franchise – Chennai Super Kings. The BCCI has confirmed that 13 personnel, including two players, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Chennai camp.

Hazlewood, who is currently with the Australian team for their limited-overs series in UK, insisted despite the news he is fully focused on the upcoming white-ball series versus England. Following his Australia stint, the 29-year-old pacer is set to head to the United Arab Emirates, where this year’s edition of the IPL is being staged because of Covid-19.

Hazlewood will play under the leadership of India great MS Dhoni, who will be spearheading his troops at the Chennai Super Kings franchise. “We have a WhatsApp group with all the information that comes through. It’s obviously a little bit of a concern,” Hazlewood told reporters.

“Ideally, you’d have no cases. They are in quarantine now and I think that finishes up in the next few days. All my focus is on this tour at the moment and when the IPL comes closer we’ll think about that.”

Hazlewood also revealed that there will be discussions with Cricket Australia in case the numbers go up. Along with Hazlewood, David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch are scheduled to travel to the UAE after their tour of England “We haven’t spoken too much about it yet. It’s a few weeks away until we get there.”

“I assume those things will come up if cases are still happening closer to the date, then we’ll touch base with Cricket Australia and have a chat,” Hazlewood added.

Meanwhile, the Tamworth-born pacer is not expecting a starting place in Australia’s T20I side against England but retains the ambition to be a three-format player at the international level.

Hazlewood only has seven T20I caps to his name, the last of those when Australia were knocked out of the 2016 T20 World Cup by India, but with two back-to-back World Cups coming up, there is plenty of incentive.

England and Australia will play three T20Is in Southampton and as many ODIs in Manchester between September 4-16.