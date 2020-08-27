IPL 2020: Australian Left-arm Pacer Daniel Sams Replaces Jason Roy in Delhi Capitals

Uncapped Australian left-arm seamer Daniel Sams, the top wicket-taker in last year's Big Bash League (BBL), will replace England opener Jason Roy in the Delhi Capitals squad for the upcoming IPL, starting on September 19 in the UAE. <p></p> <p></p>Roy has pulled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan due to a side strain, which effectively ruled him out of the IPL. Sams' inclusion also gives dimension to the DC attack which only had right-arm pacers in their main squad. <p></p> <p></p>On joining Delhi Capitals, Sams said, "The IPL is a huge platform for any cricketer, and back home, we all follow the tournament extremely closely every year. <p></p> <p></p>"I feel fortunate to be a part of it this year, and I'm thankful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this opportunity. I can't wait to join the rest of the players in the UAE." <p></p> <p></p>He will be joining fellow Australians Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey at the Delhi Capitals. <p></p> <p></p>Sams came into the limelight during last year's Big Bash League where he picked up 30 wickets in 17 games for the Sydney Thunders.