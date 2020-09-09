IPL 2020: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Leaves For Dubai To Take Stock Of Preparations

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday (September 9) left for Dubai to oversee preparations for a bio-secure IPL beginning on September 19. <p></p> <p></p>Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the T20 event, which has been moved to the UAE due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India. <p></p> <p></p>"My first flight in 6 months to Dubai for IPL...crazy life changes," Ganguly posted on his Instagram handle with a picture in which he is wearing a mask and face shield, part of the Standard Operating Procedure while flying amid the pandemic. <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF; border: 0; border-radius: 3px; box-shadow: 0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width: 540px; min-width: 326px; padding: 0; width: calc(100% - 2px);" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CE5nDhGgtWo/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px;"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; The BCCI was able to create a window for the IPL following the postponement of the T20 World Cup in Australia, scheduled for October-November. <p></p> <p></p>The Board would have faced a revenue loss of Rs 4000 crore if the tournament, which usually takes place in April-May, had not got the go ahead. <p></p> <p></p>IPL chairman Brijesh Patel is among the other key officials who are already in Dubai. <p></p> <p></p>The tournament, despite its strict health safety measures, has already endured instances of contingent members testing positive for the dreaded virus. <p></p> <p></p>Chennai Super Kings has been the worst affected with 13 of its members, including two players, in quarantine after testing positive. <p></p> <p></p>Fans will not be allowed inside stadiums when the league starts but some crowd might be approved in the later stages of the tournament after a review of the COVID-19 situation. <p></p> <p></p>The event will be played at three venues -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. <p></p> <p></p>(PTI)