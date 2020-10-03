Ben Stokes – who is currently in Christchurch beside his ailing father – could soon arrive in UAE and join Rajasthan Royals for the ongoing Indian Premier League. The English all-rounder – who is a key player for the franchise – took to Twitter and hinted at that. There is no official confirmation of that as yet.

“Hi guys, quick question. How long does it take from Christchurch to UAE,” RR wrote in a tweet.

Hi guys, quick question. How long does it take from Christchurch to UAE? ✈️👀#HallaBol Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 3, 2020

Not just the tweet, he made it more evident when Stokes shared a photo of himself with his father on Instagram, in which he wrote: “Goodbye’s never got easier,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram Goodbye’s never get easier ❤️❤️ A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy) on Oct 2, 2020 at 2:46pm PDT

If Stokes joins Royals, it would bolster their batting and bowling and give them the balance they were looking for. Sans Stokes, the Royals gunned down a record chase against Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah. Thus far, Royals have played good cricket, barring their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The news of Stokes joining Royals soon would come as a piece of good news for fans as they know he is a gamechanger and has been in top-notch form since being England’s World Cup hero last year.

The Royals would be facing RCB today and the match is expected to be a cracker where the Smith-led side would like to return to winning ways, while the Kohli-led outfit would look to go top of the table with a win.