Ben Stokes - who is currently in Christchurch beside his ailing father - could soon arrive in UAE and join Rajasthan Royals for the ongoing Indian Premier League. The English all-rounder - who is a key player for the franchise - took to Twitter and hinted at that. There is no official confirmation of that as yet. <p></p> <p></p>"Hi guys, quick question. How long does it take from Christchurch to UAE," RR wrote in a tweet. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Hi guys, quick question. How long does it take from Christchurch to UAE? &#x2708;&#xfe0f;&#x1f440;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HallaBol?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HallaBol</a></p> <p></p> Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) <a href="https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals/status/1312289435497578496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 3, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Not just the tweet, he made it more evident when Stokes shared a photo of himself with his father on Instagram, in which he wrote: "Goodbye's never got easier," he wrote. <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CF21QGUlYd8/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="margin: 8px 0 0 0;padding: 0 4px"><a style="color: #000;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CF21QGUlYd8/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Goodbye's never get easier &#x2764;&#xfe0f;&#x2764;&#xfe0f;</a></p> <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center">A post shared by <a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px" href="https://www.instagram.com/stokesy/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Ben Stokes</a> (@stokesy) on Oct 2, 2020 at 2:46pm PDT</p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>If Stokes joins Royals, it would bolster their batting and bowling and give them the balance they were looking for. Sans Stokes, the Royals gunned down a record chase against Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah. Thus far, Royals have played good cricket, barring their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders. <p></p> <p></p>The news of Stokes joining Royals soon would come as a piece of good news for fans as they know he is a gamechanger and has been in top-notch form since being England's World Cup hero last year. <p></p> <p></p>The Royals would be facing RCB today and the match is expected to be a cracker where the Smith-led side would like to return to winning ways, while the Kohli-led outfit would look to go top of the table with a win. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;