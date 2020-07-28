IPL 13: With around 50 days to go for the Indian Premier League in UAE, franchises are already having a headache in getting sponsorship and assembling of overseas players - who would be engaged in other appointments during that time. <p></p> <p></p>With the Australia tour of England ending on September 16 in Old Trafford and the Caribbean Premier League's final scheduled on September 12, it would be difficult for players to reach UAE and start featuring for their franchises right from the word go, because of the SOP's (Standard Operating Procedure) and then the 14-day quarantine in place due to the pandemic. <p></p> <p></p>Some big names are set to miss the first few games and that is going to hurt the balance and the setup of teams. Players like Steve Smith and Ben Stokes and Andre Russell who are key players for their franchises could miss out. <p></p> <p></p>Here is a list of Top-20 players who could miss the first few matches: <p></p> <p></p><strong>Steve Smith:</strong> Rajasthan Royals <p></p> <p></p><strong>Andrew Tye:</strong> Rajasthan Royals <p></p> <p></p><strong>Ben Stokes:</strong> Rajasthan Royals <p></p> <p></p><strong>Jofra Archer:</strong> Rajasthan Royals <p></p> <p></p><strong>Jos Buttler:</strong> Rajasthan Royals <p></p> <p></p><strong>David Warner:</strong> SunRisers Hyderabad <p></p> <p></p><strong>Jonny Bairstow:</strong> SunRisers Hyderabad <p></p> <p></p><strong>Mitchell Marsh:</strong> SunRisers Hyderabad <p></p> <p></p><strong>Fabian Allen:</strong> SunRisers Hyderabad <p></p> <p></p><strong>Billy Stanlake:</strong> SunRisers Hyderabad <p></p> <p></p><strong>Eoin Morgan:</strong> Kolkata Knight Riders <p></p> <p></p><strong>Andre Russell:</strong> Kolkata Knight Riders <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sunil Narine:</strong> Kolkata Knight Riders <p></p> <p></p><strong>Pat Cummins:</strong> Kolkata Knight Riders <p></p> <p></p><strong>Dwayne Bravo:</strong> Chennai Super Kings <p></p> <p></p><strong>Josh Hazlewood:</strong> Chennai Super Kings <p></p> <p></p><strong>Kieron Pollard:</strong> Mumbai Indians <p></p> <p></p><strong>Nathan Coulter-Nile:</strong> Mumbai Indians <p></p> <p></p><strong>Keemo Paul:</strong> Delhi Capitals <p></p> <p></p><strong>Shimron Hetmyer:</strong> Delhi Capitals <p></p> <p></p><strong>Jason Roy:</strong> Delhi Capitals <p></p> <p></p><strong>Alex Carey:</strong> Delhi Capitals <p></p> <p></p><strong>Marcus Stoinis:</strong> Delhi Capitals <p></p> <p></p><strong>Chris Woakes:</strong> Delhi Capitals <p></p> <p></p><strong>Nicolas Pooran:</strong> Kings XI Punjab <p></p> <p></p><strong>Glenn Maxwell:</strong> Kings XI Punjab <p></p> <p></p><strong>Chris Jordan:</strong> Kings XI Punjab <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sheldon Cottrell:</strong> Kings XI Punjab <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, there were talks that the New Zealand Cricket Board and Cricket South Africa may not allow their players to feature in the IPL, but reports suggest that they have got the NOC from their respective boards and will play the T20 League.