IPL 13: With around 50 days to go for the Indian Premier League in UAE, franchises are already having a headache in getting sponsorship and assembling of overseas players – who would be engaged in other appointments during that time.

With the Australia tour of England ending on September 16 in Old Trafford and the Caribbean Premier League’s final scheduled on September 12, it would be difficult for players to reach UAE and start featuring for their franchises right from the word go, because of the SOP’s (Standard Operating Procedure) and then the 14-day quarantine in place due to the pandemic.

Some big names are set to miss the first few games and that is going to hurt the balance and the setup of teams. Players like Steve Smith and Ben Stokes and Andre Russell who are key players for their franchises could miss out.

Here is a list of Top-20 players who could miss the first few matches:

Steve Smith: Rajasthan Royals

Andrew Tye: Rajasthan Royals

Ben Stokes: Rajasthan Royals

Jofra Archer: Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler: Rajasthan Royals

David Warner: SunRisers Hyderabad

Jonny Bairstow: SunRisers Hyderabad

Mitchell Marsh: SunRisers Hyderabad

Fabian Allen: SunRisers Hyderabad

Billy Stanlake: SunRisers Hyderabad

Eoin Morgan: Kolkata Knight Riders

Andre Russell: Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunil Narine: Kolkata Knight Riders

Pat Cummins: Kolkata Knight Riders

Dwayne Bravo: Chennai Super Kings

Josh Hazlewood: Chennai Super Kings

Kieron Pollard: Mumbai Indians

Nathan Coulter-Nile: Mumbai Indians

Keemo Paul: Delhi Capitals

Shimron Hetmyer: Delhi Capitals

Jason Roy: Delhi Capitals

Alex Carey: Delhi Capitals

Marcus Stoinis: Delhi Capitals

Chris Woakes: Delhi Capitals

Nicolas Pooran: Kings XI Punjab

Glenn Maxwell: Kings XI Punjab

Chris Jordan: Kings XI Punjab

Sheldon Cottrell: Kings XI Punjab

Meanwhile, there were talks that the New Zealand Cricket Board and Cricket South Africa may not allow their players to feature in the IPL, but reports suggest that they have got the NOC from their respective boards and will play the T20 League.