Players face ouster from the tournament and their teams, a hefty fine of Rs 1 crore besides deduction in points if they breach the bio-bubble put in place for the IPL. <p></p> <p></p>In a notification sent to all the eight participating franchises by the BCCI, a player will have to undergo a six-day quarantine for an "unauthorised departure" from the bubble. <p></p> <p></p>It will be a one-match suspension if it is a second offence and a third violation will lead to his removal from the tournament with no replacement to be provided. <p></p> <p></p>The players could be fined as much 3000 AED (60,000 INR approx) for not completing their daily health passport, not wearing GPS tracker and missing a scheduled COVID-19 test. The same rules apply for family members and team officials. <p></p> <p></p>All players and support staff are being tested every fifth day of the tournament in the UAE. <p></p> <p></p>The team officials too need to be very careful in ensuring that the strict bio-bubble is not breached. <p></p> <p></p>If a franchise allows "any person into the bubble to interact with players/support staff", it will have to pay a fine of Rs 1 core at the first offence, a point will be deducted at the second offence and two points (equivalent to one win) for the third violation. <p></p> <p></p>In an unlikely but possible scenario when a team is unable to field a playing XI as less than 12 players are available, the BCCI will try to reschedule and if that is not possible, the match would be deemed lost. <p></p> <p></p>Teams also face a BCCI inquiry in case of repeated violations of health and safety calls put in place for the event taking place amid the pandemic. <p></p> <p></p>There have been no positive cases reported ever since 13 members of the CSK squad, including two players, failed their COVID tests and recovered after the mandatory quarantine. <p></p> <p></p>The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over a million lives globally since its beginning in China's Wuhan.