Former Australian cricketer and someone who has been a part of the cash-rich Indian Premier League has picked his two front-runners to win the 2020 IPL in UAE. It is surprising that runner-up from last season Chennai Super Kings does not feature in that list. He feels, given the conditions in UAE, defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are favourites to lift the crown.

“Well, Mumbai Indians look like they are going to be champions again. They are one of my top two teams going into this year’s IPL in UAE this year,” he said.

He went to give reasons why he feels that way. According to him, MI have a solid top four and also have great death over bowlers in Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah.

“The reason for this is that they have got a good top four, they also have good allrounders and their bowling attack is stable led by two geniuses with the new ball, and in death overs Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga,” he added.

He also gave his reasons for picking RCB – who have never won the title. He feels with Dale Steyn and Kane Richardson, RCB look a good bowling unit. He also feels they will have a better strategy going into the tournament this year.

“The second team I have got for you is for RCB. Finally, they will have a big chance to take out an IPL. They have always had good stock on paper, but they have never been able to go out and get the job done. Also, their bowling attack looks strong with Dale Steyn and Kane Richardson, and they have a better team balance as compared to last couple of years. They will have a better strategy going into the tournament,” Hogg concluded.