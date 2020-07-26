With the cash-rich Indian Premier League just a little over two months to go, the predictions have already begun. Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg – who is known to make bold predictions – has predicted the Man of the Tournament already. According to him, Mumbai Indians allrounder Hardik Pandya will be the best player of IPL 2020.

“Allrounder Hardik Pandya. He is looking to get back into cricket after a long time off due to injury. He’s also got a baby on the way as well. I just think those things will give him extra energy and he will become man of the tournament in the UAE,” he said on his YouTube vlog.

He also went on to pick IPL 2020 favourites as Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“Well, Mumbai Indians look like they are going to be champions again. They are one of my top two teams going into this year’s IPL in UAE this year,” he said.

He went to give reasons why he feels that way. According to him, MI have a solid top four and also have great death over bowlers in Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah.

“The reason for this is that they have got a good top four, they also have good allrounders and their bowling attack is stable led by two geniuses with the new ball, and in death overs – Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga,” he added.

He also explained why he feels RCB would be strong contenders.

“The second team I have got for you is for RCB. Finally, they will have a big chance to take out an IPL. They have always had good stock on paper, but they have never been able to go out and get the job done. Also, their bowling attack looks strong with Dale Steyn and Kane Richardson, and they have a better team balance as compared to last couple of years. They will have a better strategy going into the tournament,” Hogg concluded.