IPL 2020: Brett Lee’s Suggestions For Players To Maintain Bio-secure Bubble

Guitar and card games are options former Australia speedster Brett Lee wants the IPL-bound cricketers to explore in order to maintain the bio-secure bubble during their long stay in the UAE. <p></p> <p></p>The IPL will be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10 in a controlled environment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. <p></p> <p></p>Lee believed players will act responsibly during the IPL this year and if bored in hotel rooms, they should learn to play the guitar. <p></p> <p></p>"Firstly, for your health, the most important thing to do is to make sure you social distance and you adhere by the COVID standards, so I don't reckon any player would want to go out and do the wrong thing," Lee said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected. <p></p> <p></p>"It's also for their teams and their fans, because if the IPL didn't happen, it would be a catastrophe, wouldn't it? <p></p> <p></p>"Around the world, people want to see cricket, they are missing sport. I believe that all sportsmen, certainly cricketers, will make sure that they do the right thing and that is playing by the rules, staying inside the bubble." <p></p> <p></p>Lee, who has over 300 wickets in both Tests and ODIs, is part of the rock band Six &amp; Out and plays the bass guitar. <p></p> <p></p>"Look, it's an eight to nine-week tournament, they are getting paid really, really well, they are putting on a great show for the world, so embrace the eight weeks, learn the guitar. <p></p> <p></p>"See, I love playing in my hotel room. I don't need to go out and play golf, get the guitar out, play some cards, have some fun." <p></p> <p></p>Lee also felt Kings XI Punjab have the right head coach in Anil Kumble this season. <p></p> <p></p>"Having someone like that (Anil Kumble) in terms of the mix of the team and certainly the squad will be invaluable. The knowledge, the experiences, will definitely help. <p></p> <p></p>"Kings XI need to win, they have got a great squad, they have got a wonderful team that can definitely get close and close but they have not got over the line yet, so, I'm actually waiting for that to happen. <p></p> <p></p>"A great franchise to play for, I put up my hand-up and say that was a lot of fun to play for that franchise," Lee, who has played for Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders, said. <p></p> <p></p>(PTI)