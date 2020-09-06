Suresh Raina – who is the second-highest run-getter in the history of IPL – left the Chennai Super Kings camp in UAE and returned to India citing ‘personal reasons’. So, can he join the team in UAE if he wishes to now? Well, BCCI seems to be unsure of it. Raina said that his uncle was slaughtered and his aunty is critical after an attack on the family in Pathankot and that according to the CSK ace is the reason for him pulling out of the tournament.

Another report suggests there was a rift with the hotel room he was provided and that is why he left the side. Even BCCI is unsure as to what happened and now they feel it has to be first understood what was the reason. If it was because of the hotel room, then it is an internal matter, but if it was depression then things change.

According to a report in TOI, a BCCI official said: “What BCCI will have to do is evaluate what the reason was. If it is about the family, it is a personal reason. If it is a rift with (Dhoni), then it is a CSK internal thing. If he came back because of depression, then it is a mental issue. We cannot let him go if he is depressed. Who will be responsible if something goes wrong?”

The Board is not sure if Raina has sought counseling.

Not just Raina, veteran offie Harbhajan Singh too, cited ‘personal reasons’ and pulled out of the IPL in UAE.

Meanwhile, with 13 days to go for the tournament, BCCI will announce the much-awaited fixtures today (September 6).

Three venues will host the 53-day tournament.