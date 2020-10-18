Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2020 season is going from bad to worse with each passing game and now they are fearing the prospect of allrounder Dwayne Bravo not being available for up to two weeks with the race for the playoffs heating up.

On Saturday, against Delhi Capitals, Bravo left the match midway after hurting his groin and his absence was felt during the death-overs. With their first-choice bowler unfit and unavailable, CSK captain MS Dhoni was forced to risk Ravindra Jadeja for the final over of the DC innings in which they needed 17 runs.

As it turned out, Axar Patel blasted three sixes off Jadeja with DC winning by five wickets.

“He (Bravo) seems to have a right groin injury, obviously it was serious enough to keep him from coming back to the field, he is just really disappointed that he was not able to bowl the final over, that’s pretty much for what he is in the team for,” CSK coach Stephen Fleming said after the match.

“He would have to be reassessed going forward, at this stage, you would imagine that it would take a few days or a couple of weeks,” he added.

Fleming said Bravo being unfit was the reason why spinner Jadeja bowled the final over.

“Unfortunately Dwayne Bravo got injured so he could not bowl the last over, naturally he is a death bowler, that’s the way our season has been going, we are having challenges thrown at us,” he explained.

He continued, “Jadeja was not planned to bowl at the death, but with Bravo getting injured, we did not have any other option. We did well to create a situation where it could have worked for us but we have to keep working hard and turn it around.”

DC’s chase was powered by their opener Shikhar Dhawan who scored an unbeaten century as he benefitted from three dropped catches.

“Well, we gave Shikhar Dhawan a few lives, he was playing well, we had opportunities to take his wicket early but we did not take them. He was playing aggressively and he was staying right up there with the required run-rate, if we had got him out, we could have put pressure on their middle-lower order, the game might have been different, dropping three-four catches against him was a bit too many,” Fleming rued.

Fleming reckons had the catches not being missed, CSK would have defended the total.

“It was difficult early on, the way we played in the back five was promising, some good hitting from us to get there at 180, we if had taken our chances, it would have been a match-winning score but it was not to be,” he said.