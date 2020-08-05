No more five-star hotels, some IPL franchises are planning resorts for their players and support staff in UAE during the T20 league. According to a report in The Times of India, SunRisers Hyderabad is planning a golf resort for their players, while defending champions Mumbai Indians are planning to rent an entire apartment complex to house their players safely. <p></p> <p></p>Shah Rukh Khan owned Kolkata Knight Riders could camp in Abu Dhabi instead of Dubai, again to keep their players safe during the pandemic. <p></p> <p></p>Franchises believe that resorts are a safer bet as there is the fear of the virus spreading through shared AC ducts in hotels. <p></p> <p></p>With the SOP yet to be shared with players, BCCI has drafted a 100-page SOP for the resumption of cricket with state associations. <p></p> <p></p>"If staying at a hotel, the players should be isolated from the rest of the hotel guests by segregating them in a separate block or particular floors. The players should be kept in single-occupancy rooms. The hotel should be close to the ground where the camp is to be conducted," it read. <p></p> <p></p>All overseas players and support staff also need to undergo two COVID-19 RT-PCR tests before flying in to the UAE and can only fly if the tests are negative. If not, then the same 14-day quarantine period and two negative tests to be able to fly to the UAE," PTI quoted a BCCI official as saying.