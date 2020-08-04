Amid the negative sentiments about the Chinese products in the wake of the Galwan Valley clash, IPL title sponsors VIVO wanted to back out as the sponsors of the thirteenth season in UAE, but the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) forced them to stay. And only on the insistence of the BCCI, they have decided to fulfill all the contractual obligations.

According to a report in InsideSport, a source close to the brand team admitted that VIVO was concerned about the negative sentiments and had also deliberated terminating the contract. But it is the BCCI who finally managed to persuade them. Adding further, the source also said given an option VIVO would be more than happy to call off the contract.

“VIVO was and still it is really concerned about the negative sentiment surrounding the Chinese brands. They also deliberated terminating the contract with BCCI on account of continuous delay at their end about any clarity on the season. But finally, the BCCI persuaded and they have decided to back the IPL 2020. With so much of negativity surrounding the association, if today given the option VIVO would immediately end the sponsorship deal”, said one of the source close to the brand team.

“VIVO will advertise new phone launches in the coming months, but none of the new phones will be promoted by actors Aamir or Sara despite their star power,” said an industry executive aware of the development.

Meanwhile, after the IPL GC meet, it was confirmed that the tournament will start from September 19 and the final would be played on November 10. It also confirmed that all the sponsors have been successfully been retained. Three venues would be used and the matches would start at 7:30 PM IST and there would be 10 double-headers.