India's 2018 Under-19 World Cup-winning pace duo of Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti led a clinical bowling display to help Kolkata Knight Riders register a comprehensive 37-run win over Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match here on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>Mavi and Nagarkoti, who battled injuries in the last two seasons, claimed two wickets apiece, while Varun Chakravarthy also got two to restrict the Royals to 137 for 9 in 20 overs while chasing a target of 175. <p></p> <p></p>This was after star Australian pacer Pat Cummins (1/19 from 3 overs) dismissed Steve Smith (3) as the Royals crumbled on a tricky run chase to suffer their first defeat after two successive wins. <p></p> <p></p>For KKR, this was their second successive victory and they jumped to second spot behind Delhi Capitals. <p></p> <p></p>The margin of defeat would have been much bigger but for Tom Curran who remained unbeaten on 54 (from 36 balls) for a lost cause. <p></p> <p></p>The casual and carefree manner of batting by the Royals top-order was baffling after Smith opted to field. <p></p> <p></p>Jos Buttler and Smith started the proceedings looking to hit every ball in a 12-run first over off Sunil Narine. <p></p> <p></p>In-form Smith survived a dropped catch off Cummins but perished caught-behind taking an inside-edge. <p></p> <p></p>Mavi (2/20 from 4 overs) then ended the dream run of Sanju Samson (8), executing a perfect bouncer, and followed it up by getting the dangerous-looking Jos Buttler (21 off 16) dismissed after power-play to have the Royals top-three out for 39. <p></p> <p></p>Nagarkoti (2/13 from 2 overs) then joined the party, picking the wickets of Robin Uthappa (2) and Riyan Parag (1) in the space of four balls in his first over. <p></p> <p></p>It was all over for the Royals after mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy (2/25 from 4 overs) grabbed the wickets of their last match hero Rahul Tewatia (14) and Jofra Archer (6). <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, KKR found a fast and furious Jofra Archer too hot to handle as they were restricted to 174 for six after being sent in to bat. <p></p> <p></p>Archer (2/18) hit the deck hard and clocked the fastest delivery of the tournament (152.1 kph) in a fiery spell, taking two key wickets of KKR -- in-form opener Shubman Gill (47 from 34 balls) and skipper Dinesh Karthik (1). <p></p> <p></p>Archer dismissed Gill three runs short of a second successive fifty. In his next over, Archer dismissed Karthik with a beauty, full of pace that went straight with a bit of inswing and the KKR skipper was forced to play, edging straight to Jos Buttler. <p></p> <p></p>Andre Russell was finally promoted up at No. 5 but the star Jamaican became victim of Ankit Rajpoot while trying to accelerate the scoring rate. <p></p> <p></p>Russell's wicket meant KKR lost four wickets for 33 runs in the back-10 and with KKR playing with an extra bowler, it was left to Eoin Morgan (34 not out) to prop up the total.