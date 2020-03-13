With the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) affecting sporting events all across the globe, the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) too is feeling the effect of the pandemic. IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin on March 29 and with just 27 days to go for the biggest event of the year for Indian cricket, the IPL governing council, set to meet on March 14 to take stock of the situation, may have to make some tough decisions.

The council could go with the option of playing the event at its scheduled time but behind closed doors with Indian government sending out advisories to the tune of avoiding public gatherings and suspending all tourist visa – with a few exceptions – till April 15. That would mean IPL will be played at least the first half without its star attractions – the overseas players.

However, a report in The New Indian Express suggests that the franchises are not keen to go ahead with the tournament without the foreign players. That would mean IPL may need to be postponed till April 15. That will have a domino effect with a rejig on the schedule to cramp more matches in less time frame – effectively meaning more double-headers and going back to the two groups format – employed during 2011 edition.

Cancellation of the event too cannot be ruled out, but that is highly unlikely.

Here’s The Complete List of Overseas Players Affected by Visa Suspension

Chennai Super Kings: 8

Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Shane Watson.

Delhi Capitals: 7

Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Jason Roy, Marcus Stoinis.

Kings XI Punjab: 8

Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Chris Jordan, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran, Hardus Viljoen.

Kolkata Knight Riders: 8

Tom Banton, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Chris Green, Harry Gurney, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell.

Mumbai Indians: 8

Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Kieron Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford.

Rajasthan Royals: 8

Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, David Miller, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 8

Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 8

Fabian Allen, Jonny Bairstow, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Kane Williamson