MS Dhoni would be making a comeback to cricket after a gap of a year and a half and as expected eyes will be on the 39-year-old CSK skipper. So where will he bat this year in UAE? CSK batting coach Michael Hussey has revealed that all these years he has been doing a good job in the middle-order but now he will bat slightly up the order at No 4.

“No. 4 is ideal for MS Dhoni to bat, but everyone in the middle-order will need to adapt as per the situation. Not sure yet what the make-up of the team will be. Just focused on the preparation phase at the moment,” Hussey told the New Indian Express in an interview.

This would come as a piece of good news for his fans who would like to see more of Dhoni. No 4 is also a position he has done well in the past for India and CSK.

Claiming that the batting and experienced players in the ranks is their advantage, Hussey said that he feels CSK is a balanced side and is confident every player will adapt to the conditions in UAE.

“Just get in there (ground) and do the hard work. We are lucky to have a lot of experienced players in our ranks who know their game well. They also know what they need to prepare and how to be ready for the task,” Hussey said. “Of course, batting is our strength, but I feel we have a well-balanced team that covers all the skill sets well. [It’s] not really that easy as everybody thinks. Every player will have to go there and adapt to the conditions.”

IPL 13 is scheduled to start from September 19 and the final will take place on November 10.