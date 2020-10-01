Chennai Super Kings pacer KM Asif has become the first player to have breached the IPL bio-secure bubble, albeit accidentally for which he was placed in a six-day quarantine, a report claims.

Asif misplaced his room key and then proceeded to the reception area for a replacement. The area, as per IPL 2020 rules, doesn’t fall under the secure zone and thus the Kerala cricketer was deemed to have breached the bubble.

“It was an unintentional mistake but rules had to be followed. He underwent six days of quarantine and has now resumed practice with the team,” The Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

Asif, who is yet to feature this IPL, has played two matches for CSK so far and taken three wickets in them.

The daily further reported that should players be found guilty of breaching bio-secure bubble, they will be punished heavily. If it’s a first offense, like in the case of Asif, the guilty party will be placed in a six-day quarantine without pay.

A second such breach will result in a suspension for one match while third time will result in the player being disqualified from taking part in IPL 2020 and franchise won’t be allowed a replacement either.

Similar rules have been put in place for the family members of a player, team or match official as well.

“First offence – six-day re-quarantine for the family member, six-day re-quarantine for the relevant player, team official or match official (without pay for the number of matches missed). Second offence permanent removal of the friend or family member from the bubble for rest of the season; six-day re-quarantine for the concerned player, team official or match official (without pay for the number of matches missed),” the English daily quoted a notification as reading which has been sent to all eight IPL franchises by the BCCI.