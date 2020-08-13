Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has reportedly undergone coronavirus test in Ranchi on Wednesday as part of the protocol set by BCCI ahead of the thirteenth season of IPL which will be held in the UAE. A team from private hospital, Gurunanak Hospital and Research Centre collected samples from Dhoni’s farmhouse on Ranchi Ring Road.

The hospital pathologist Dr Pooja Sahai confirmed that the samples were taken on Wednesday with the report expected by the night. “We collected his samples today (Wednesday). The report is expected tonight,” Telegraph India quoted the doctor as saying.

Dhoni, who hasn’t played competitive cricket for over a year now, has reportedly starting practising since official confirmation on the status of IPL 13 which will start from September 19. “He came for two days a week back for practice. He looked fully fit. He has lots of cricket left in him,” the daily quoted an unnamed Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) source as saying.

The former India captain will join his CSK teammates in Chennai by August 16 once the report is negative where he will take part in a five-day camp before departing for UAE.

Meanwhile, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has said Dhoni will probably continue to play and lead the franchise at least till 2022. “We don’t worry about him at all. Yes, we can expect MS Dhoni to be part of both (IPL 2020 and 2021) and probably for even the next year, 2022,” Viswanathan told India Today.

“I am getting updates through the media only, saying he has been training in Jharkhand in indoor nets. But we don’t have to worry about the skipper, boss. We don’t worry about him at all. He knows his responsibilities and he will take care of himself and the team,” he added.

Speculations are rife on Dhoni’s international future and before the coronavirus pandemic halted global cricket, IPL was being projected as the platform where he would launch his bid for India comeback.

With T20 World Cup postponed and IPL delayed, the uncertainty over his India career remains.