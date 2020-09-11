Speculations on who will replace Suresh Raina has been doing the rounds. Reports on Friday suggested that in-form Dawid Malan would be filling in the big shoes. But, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has quashed all the rumours by saying, "That is news for me''. <p></p> <p></p>"This is news to me as well because our quota of foreign players is already full. So I don't know how we can have another foreigner in the squad," Viswathan told ANI. <p></p> <p></p>Asked if there was any injury issue with any other foreign player that led to the rumours, he said there isn't any. <p></p> <p></p>Viswanathan's comments also somewhat erases doubts over West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo's participation in this IPL. A few eyebrows were raised when Bravo did not bowl in the CPL final which Trinbago Knight Riders won, due to an injury. <p></p> <p></p>Raina was not the only setback CSK received before their opening match of IPL against defending Mumbai Indians on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was another member of the squad who had decided to pull out of the tournament due to personal reasons. <p></p> <p></p>The CSK management however, have so far shown very little interest in naming a replacement for either of the two veteran cricketers. <p></p> <p></p>In some positive news for the three-time champions, medium pacer Deepak Chahar was cleared to train from Friday. <p></p> <p></p>Viswanathan said that Chahar has got an all-clear not just from the CSK side but also from the BCCI medical team and is ready to hit the ground running. <p></p> <p></p>"Deepak has all the necessary clearance from the CSK and BCCI side and will start training from today," he said. <p></p> <p></p>(With ANI inputs) <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;