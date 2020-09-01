Chennai Super Kings players – Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad and the support staff members – tested negative for coronavirus on Monday as per a report on TOI. The CSK franchise was in a spot of bother after their players contracted the deadly virus last week and training could not be resumed. All who tested negative will have to go another test on September 3 before they can start training.

Chahar and Gaikwad will continue their quarantine and will not be available for training before September 12.

‘We hope everything will be sorted out in the next few days and we will be able to come up with the best performance in the IPL,” a source said.

Now that all the members have tested negative, they will be hoping to start off with their training sessions with under three weeks to go for the Indian Premier League in UAE.

This piece of news will bring some relief to the franchise, who have gone through a tumultuous last week, after ace batsman, Suresh Raina pulled out of the T20 tournament due to ‘personal problems’.

Meanwhile, Faf Du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi have arrived in UAE for the season ahead while veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has postponed his arrival further and the reason is unknown.

IPL 13 is scheduled to start on September 19 but the fixtures are yet to be announced. But according to reports the BCCI and ECB have got the much-awaited waiver from the Abu Dhabi government and the fixtures are slated to be announced in the next couple of days.

There is a bio-security bubble put in place for the safety of the players amid the pandemic and any player breaching that could face trouble going ahead.