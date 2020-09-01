Chennai Super Kings has reacted after ace batsman Suresh Raina raised his concerns on Tuesday urging Punjab police and the CM of the state, Ct. Amrinder Singh, to take actions against the miscreants who slaughtered his uncle and brother in Pathankot and now his aunty is critical.

“Stay strong Chinna Thala, all the #yellove to you and the family,” Chennai Super Kings tweeted.

Earlier, Raina – who was UAE for the upcoming season of the IPL – had to fly back to India after unidentified assailants killed his uncle on August 19.

On Tuesday, Raina took to Twitter and wrote: “What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support.”

“Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb,” he added.

Meanwhile, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan suggested that Ruturaj Gaikwad should replace Raina at No 3. Dhoni has also said owner N Srinivasan not to worry about the current scenario even if the cases rise.

IPL 13 starts on September 19 but the fixtures are still awaited. CSK is already in trouble after two cricketers contracted the deadly virus along with 13 members of the support staff.