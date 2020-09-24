CSK vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings will be eager to get back to their best after enduring a below-par outing against Rajasthan Royals. Not only did they leak plenty of runs, their batters barring Faf du Plessis, failed to make any significant contribution. While there’s nothing alarming, a change in strategy looks imminent. Their opponents Delhi Capitals witnessed an absorbing outing in their season opener against Kings XI Punjab, a contest that went to Super Over. Their hero of the match was Marcus Stoinis who first helped DC put up a decent total and then turned the match on its head with the ball in the final over. They will hope for a better team performance this time around.

WEATHER FORECAST

Another hot day awaits Dubai and its residents come Friday. While temperature will climb as high as 39 degrees Celsius during the daytime, at night it may drop down to a low of 27 degrees Celsius bringing some relief. Chance of rain? ZERO percent (What a shocker!).

CSK vs DC Pitch And Toss Report

We have seen six matches so far during the IPL 2020 and teams winning the toss have all preferred chasing. Dew being the biggest factor on their minds for the trend. Expect nothing different from this either. KXIP captain KL Rahul has shown the way for others to build innings in such conditions. It was a bit like Rohit Sharma – settle down and then unleash the kraken.

CSK vs DC Fantasy Tips

Faf du Plessis (captain), Marcus Stoinis (vice-captain), Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Deepak Chahar, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw

CSK vs DC Predicted Playing XI

CSK: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (wk), Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma

CSK vs DC Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Ishant Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain and wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif